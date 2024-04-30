Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $617.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

