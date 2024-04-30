Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Newpark Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $617.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
