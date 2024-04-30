OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.33 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.