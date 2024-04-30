Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $240.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

