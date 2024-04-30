Choreo LLC Acquires 3,817 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.56 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.61 and a 200 day moving average of $444.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

