Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

BYON stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.