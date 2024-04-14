Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 3.8 %

INTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $100,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

