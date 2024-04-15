Harry Morgan Buys 128 Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morgan bought 128 shares of Henderson Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £263.68 ($333.73).

Henderson Opportunities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON HOT opened at GBX 205.78 ($2.60) on Monday. Henderson Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 169 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 217 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 825.92.

Henderson Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Henderson Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is -6,190.48%.

Henderson Opportunities Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

