Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,320,179.84 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,423,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,261,521.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,922,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

