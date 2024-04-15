Insider Selling: Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Insider Sells 4,837 Shares of Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.53), for a total value of £21,476.28 ($26,735.07).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

ATR stock traded down GBX 10.57 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 434.43 ($5.41). The stock had a trading volume of 193,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,934. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.15 and a beta of 0.53. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 464 ($5.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 440.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 422.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,074.07%.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

