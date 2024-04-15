Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for about 4.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $4,932,521. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

