Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,887 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 234.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

