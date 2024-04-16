1,101 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.74, for a total value of $4,436,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,928,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,539,948.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.74, for a total transaction of $4,436,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,928,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,539,948.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,375 shares of company stock valued at $260,206,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.87.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.77. 2,420,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.52 and a 200 day moving average of $260.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

