AIREA plc (AIEA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on May 20th

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AIEA stock opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,166.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. AIREA has a one year low of GBX 21.36 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 39.80 ($0.50).

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

