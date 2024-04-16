Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,101 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

