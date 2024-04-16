Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Comcast were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 7,822,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,530,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.