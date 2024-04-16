Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 702 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 7,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $869.51 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

