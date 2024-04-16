Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

