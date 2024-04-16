Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $320.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.24. 364,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day moving average is $357.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

