Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 380 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PXD traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.63. 797,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.