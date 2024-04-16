Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.94. 2,199,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.