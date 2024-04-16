Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.90. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 41,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.19 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of -0.48.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

