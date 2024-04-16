Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Down 10%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 71,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 152,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Portofino Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

Featured Articles

