Status Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.91 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $142.31 million and $4.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,881.31 or 0.99973236 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03631732 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $6,058,338.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

