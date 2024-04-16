Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Cormark

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

About Tantalus Systems

GRID opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tantalus Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

