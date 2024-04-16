Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Cormark

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tantalus Systems
Tantalus Systems Price Performance
About Tantalus Systems
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tantalus Systems
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.