Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $223.41 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 827.44 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,357.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,357.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,039 shares of company stock worth $109,435,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.