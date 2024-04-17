Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBAG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,061,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $817,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 88,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

