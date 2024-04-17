DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $24.10 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,934 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for 10.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $24,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HOMB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 389,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

