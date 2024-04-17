Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

DLTNF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

