Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 646,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,245,000 after buying an additional 108,231 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 385,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. 7,674,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

