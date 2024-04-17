Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $8.17 Million Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.83% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 54,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,649. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

