PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $64.66. 2,145,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,818,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

