Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,970 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 113,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 2,215,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $69.85 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

