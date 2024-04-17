Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 6.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 291,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 252,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.