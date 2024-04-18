Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $19.51 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 3.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

NYSE:FICO traded up $31.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,184.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,140. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,257.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,136.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $686.08 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

