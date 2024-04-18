Federated Hermes Inc. Has $244.78 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.76% of Amcor worth $244,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after buying an additional 830,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after buying an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 859,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.