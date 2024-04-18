Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,806 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $293,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.08. 407,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

