Flossbach Von Storch AG Invests $345,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $161.84. 655,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,933,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,109,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,584 shares of company stock worth $77,302,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

