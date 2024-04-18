FY2025 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted by Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of SM opened at $49.29 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 90.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

