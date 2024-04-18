Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V stock opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.56. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

