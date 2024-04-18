Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $73.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

