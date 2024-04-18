Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 22,240,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,293,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

