KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 731 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $340.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

