Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $5,581.69 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,379.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.24 or 0.00762213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00128720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00182708 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00105539 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,553,499 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

