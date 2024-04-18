PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) CEO John Lai Buys 150,000 Shares

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) CEO John Lai purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PetVivo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PETV opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,016.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,319.59%.
About PetVivo
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
