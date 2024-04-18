PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) CEO John Lai Buys 150,000 Shares

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) CEO John Lai purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PetVivo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETV opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,016.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,319.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetVivo

About PetVivo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetVivo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

