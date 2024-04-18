Sfmg LLC Sells 144 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

STX stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,383.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

