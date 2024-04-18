Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 46.2% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 64% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.74 or 0.99899769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035915 USD and is up 50.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

