Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 462,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

