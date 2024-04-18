Tufton Capital Management Has $1 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

