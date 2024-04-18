Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $13.22.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
