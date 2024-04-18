Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

WMB opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3,338.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.